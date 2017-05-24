Massachusetts House pulled back on bill aimed at countering Trump
Massachusetts House leaders indefinitely postponed a planned vote Wednesday on legislation recommended by Democrats as a response to President Donald Trump's illegal immigration crackdown. The bill would prevent state resources from being used to execute agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train state and local enforcement to act as federal immigration agents.
