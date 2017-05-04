Massachusetts Eye and Ear aims to enh...

Massachusetts Eye and Ear aims to enhance care for retina patients...

14 hrs ago

Massachusetts Eye and Ear is enhancing the care it brings to adult and pediatric retina patients with a new and innovative vitreoretinal surgical platform, known as the NGENUITY 3D Visualization System. Designed to enhance the operating experience for retina surgeons and their patients, the new "heads up" technology offers surgeons better visualization in surgery, engenders a more collaborative operating room environment and helps reduce surgeon fatigue.

