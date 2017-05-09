Massachusetts delegation reacts to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey with alarm
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. Following the stunning announcement Tuesday evening that President Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, Massachusetts's congressional delegation reacted with a mix of speculation and alarm.
