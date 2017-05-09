Massachusetts delegation reacts to Tr...

Massachusetts delegation reacts to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey with alarm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. Following the stunning announcement Tuesday evening that President Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, Massachusetts's congressional delegation reacted with a mix of speculation and alarm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... Mon Bruno max 1
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 5 Meyer Lansky 71
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,057 • Total comments across all topics: 280,907,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC