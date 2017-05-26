Mass. Teacher's Union Snubs First Cha...

Mass. Teacher's Union Snubs First Charter School Teacher of the Year

Friday May 26 Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

This year Sydney Chaffee, a humanities teacher at Codman Academy, became the first charter school employee to win National Teacher of the Year, one of her profession's highest honors. This displeased the Massachusetts Teachers Association , which just voted down a motion to commend their fellow Massachusetts teacher.

Chicago, IL

