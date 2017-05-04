Mass. progressives see something missing on Beacon Hill
Massachusetts progressives gathered at the State House Wednesday to tackle a puzzle: in a blue state with Democrats controlling both branches of the Legislature, what keeps their priorities from advancing? The grassroots group Progressive Massachusetts held a lobby day to champion causes including single-payer health care, criminal justice reform and free public higher education. Some of the bills on their agenda have been filed for years but failed to gain traction on Beacon Hill.
