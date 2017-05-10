Mass. opioid deaths rose 16 percent -- to 38 per week -- in 2016
An average of 38 people per week died of opioids in 2016 with fentanyl contributing substantially to the death toll, according to updated data released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health. The data provide a clearer view of the damage caused last year by the addictive drugs that have riveted the attention of policymakers and strained the capacity of the health system.
