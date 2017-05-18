Man gets 15 years for forcing 13-year-old into prostitution

A Massachusetts man convicted of giving a 13-year-old girl drugs and alcohol and forcing her into prostitution has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 31-year-old Michael Feliz, of Lowell, was sentenced after being found guilty earlier this month of charges including aggravated child rape, trafficking of a child under the age of 18 for sexual servitude, and deriving financial support of a minor engaged in prostitution.

