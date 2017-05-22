Man charged in scheme to sell paintings from $500M art heist
A West Virginia man has been charged in Massachusetts with trying to sell paintings he did not have access to and falsely claimed were stolen in the largest art heist in U.S. history. Todd Desper, of Beckley, West Virginia, faces wire fraud charges in federal court in Boston.
