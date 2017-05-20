Lowell plan pleads guilty in tobacco scheme

A 41-year-old Lowell man pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in federal court Monday for avoiding state taxes by buying loose and smokeless tobacco in Pennsylvania and then reselling the products in Lowell. Neetal Shah, of Lowell, admitted he traveled to Pennsylvania to buy loose smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco because those types of tobacco are not taxed in Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

