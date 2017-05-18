Locals graduate from Bridgewater State

Locals graduate from Bridgewater State

BRIDGEWATER – Master's degrees and certificates of advanced graduate study were awarded to approximately 450 graduate students at Bridgewater State University's 12th Graduate Commencement Convocation on May 11 under the tent on the Boyden Quadrangle.  Rep. Patricia A. Haddad, '72, of Somerset, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, delivered the commencement address and received an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service in recognition of her 16 years of service to the people of the Fifth Bristol District, consisting of Dighton, Somerset, Swansea and Taunton.  Rep. Haddad has been a leader in advancing social justice, creating educational opportunities, investing in clean energy, expanding access to high quality health care and promoting small business.

Chicago, IL

