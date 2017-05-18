Locals graduate from Bridgewater State
BRIDGEWATER – Master's degrees and certificates of advanced graduate study were awarded to approximately 450 graduate students at Bridgewater State University's 12th Graduate Commencement Convocation on May 11 under the tent on the Boyden Quadrangle. Rep. Patricia A. Haddad, '72, of Somerset, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, delivered the commencement address and received an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service in recognition of her 16 years of service to the people of the Fifth Bristol District, consisting of Dighton, Somerset, Swansea and Taunton. Rep. Haddad has been a leader in advancing social justice, creating educational opportunities, investing in clean energy, expanding access to high quality health care and promoting small business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|Thu
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC