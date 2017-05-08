There are on the Sentinel & Enterprise story from 58 min ago, titled Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipeline protest. In it, Sentinel & Enterprise reports that:

A Leominster woman was among six people arrested Saturday by state police while protesting an extension of an existing gas pipeline in western Massachusetts. According to state police spokesman David Procopio, Nastasia V. Lawton-Stickler, 33, of Leominster was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct along with five other members of a group known as the Sugar Shack Alliance.

