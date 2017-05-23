Lead paint continues to affect thousa...

Lead paint continues to affect thousands in Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Although it was banned nearly 40 years ago, lead paint continues to cause problems each year for thousands of Massachusetts children, threatening to cause permanent brain and kidney damage. “Kids are considered to be at the greatest risk because their nervous systems are still being developed and organized,” explained Dr. David Bellinger of Boston Children's Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May 8 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC