Lawmakers weight 30-day treatment bill
"So many of the treatment decisions were not based on evidence-based practices but simply on what insurance would cover or where a bed was available," the Westborough mother told the Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery on Monday. She said, "A significant portion of his provider's time is spent trying to get insurance approval or to find a bed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|Mon
|Bruno max
|1
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC