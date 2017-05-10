Lawmakers weight 30-day treatment bill

Lawmakers weight 30-day treatment bill

"So many of the treatment decisions were not based on evidence-based practices but simply on what insurance would cover or where a bed was available," the Westborough mother told the Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery on Monday. She said, "A significant portion of his provider's time is spent trying to get insurance approval or to find a bed."

