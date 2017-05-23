Jury finds man guilty of cheating incapacitated neighbor
A former Massachusetts city official who convinced his mentally incapacitated neighbor to sign her house over to him is heading to prison. The Sun reports that former Lowell Building Inspector David St. Hilaire was convicted Monday of larceny from an elderly person.
