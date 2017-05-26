Hurricane season will be more active than usual, NOAA says
The Atlantic hurricane season begins next week and meteorologists are predicting the tropics will be more active than normal this year. Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated Thursday a 45 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.
