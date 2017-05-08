Hub civil rights groups calling for review of exam school admissions

Boston civil rights groups are calling for a citywide review of the admissions process at local exam schools in the wake of a new report that they say shows black and Latino students aren't invited at the rate of their white peers - especially at Boston Latin School. The report, released by The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, Boston NAACP, Black Educators Alliance of Massachusetts and Mass Advocates for Children, found there's a wide disparity in exam school admission rates by neighborhood and race.

