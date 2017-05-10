Hospital 'superbugs evolved from an ancient ancestor

Leading hospital "superbugs" known as the enterococci arose from an ancestor that dates back 450 million years-about the time when animals were first crawling onto land , according to a new study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Harvard-wide Program on Antibiotic Resistance and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Published in Cell , the study authors shed light on the evolutionary history of these pathogens, which evolved nearly indestructible properties and have become leading causes of modern antibiotic-resistant infections in hospitals.

