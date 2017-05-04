Guest Post - Justice for Patriots' Fans

This guest post by Andrew C. Bernasconi, of Counsel at Reed Smith , is about a hopeful development in a False Claims Act case we've already blogged about once. The previous post queried, what happens when a FCA relator, blinded by the dollar signs in his/her eyes, resorts to questionable means to gin up "facts" that substitute for the personal knowledge that the statute assumes the relator has, but in this case did not? As always, our guest bloggers are 100% responsible for their insights entitled to all the credit .

