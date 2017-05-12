Group urges Governor to protect environment for future generations
Some Massachusetts mothers fear for their children's future in a world that relies on coal and oil. They're calling on Governor Charlie Baker to take more action in protecting our environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
