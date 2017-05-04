Grimsby forges links with America's b...

Grimsby forges links with America's biggest fishing port

18 hrs ago

DEAL DONE: Councillor Ray Oxby shakes hands with Jon Mitchell, Mayor of New Bedford, flanked by Mayor of North East Lincolnshire, Councillor Christina McGilligan-Fell and Joseph Lopes, City of New Bedford Council President. Also pictured are, rear from left, Rob Walsh, chief executive of NELC, Mark O'Reilly, Councillor Peter Wheatley and Paul Vigeant, managing director of New Bedford Wind Energy Center.

