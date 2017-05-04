Greater Boston author readings May 7-13

17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Nina Sankovitch reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord Benjamin Ludwig reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Coop, 1400 Mass. Ave., Cambridge Jorie Graham reads at 8 p.m. at Blacksmith House, 56 Brattle St., Cambridge Rakesh Satyal reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store Alex Beam reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre Robert Finch reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books Susan Maycock and Charles Sullivan read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books Sophia Roosth reads at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Coop, 1400 Mass.

