Governor Baker: Safe injection sites worth further study

The "unorthodox" idea of providing a sanctioned space for illegal intravenous drug use deserves further study, Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters on Monday afternoon, while House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he would need a "very convincing argument" to support the proposal. On Saturday the Massachusetts Medical Society adopted a policy supporting a state-directed safe injection site pilot, which would be the first of its kind in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.