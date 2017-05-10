George Heath honored for heroism

George Heath honored for heroism

It has been one year since a deranged man went on a stabbing spree on the streets of Taunton starting in a small neighborhood and ending at the Silver City Galleria. The widow of the man who died that day by jumping into the line of that knife received an honor on his behalf Wednesday afternoon.

