General contractor liable for 'loss of productivity' by sub

A "no-damages-for-delay" clause in a construction contract did not bar claims for additional labor costs incurred by a subcontractor due to loss of productivity resulting from the general contractor's failure to manage the project efficiently, the Massachusetts Appeals Court has found. The defendant general contractor, Suffolk Construction Co., argued that damages for lost productivity fell within the plain meaning of "damages for delay" barred by the exculpatory clause in its subcontract with the plaintiff, Central Ceilings.

