General contractor liable for 'loss of productivity' by sub
A "no-damages-for-delay" clause in a construction contract did not bar claims for additional labor costs incurred by a subcontractor due to loss of productivity resulting from the general contractor's failure to manage the project efficiently, the Massachusetts Appeals Court has found. The defendant general contractor, Suffolk Construction Co., argued that damages for lost productivity fell within the plain meaning of "damages for delay" barred by the exculpatory clause in its subcontract with the plaintiff, Central Ceilings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midwest InHouse.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC