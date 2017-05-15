GCC recognizes students and teachers ...

GCC recognizes students and teachers before graduation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Recorder

President Bob Pura and the faculty at Greenfield Community College honored a select group of students Monday afternoon in an early round of award recognition, before graduation comes around June 3. Pura recognized the winners of awards ranging in scope from in-house to national honors - the Civic Newman award, 29 Who Shine award, Grinspoon ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May 8 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC