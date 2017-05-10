Former owner of alligator wants zoo t...

Former owner of alligator wants zoo to hand over remains

A Massachusetts man who kept a 6-foot alligator in his backyard until it was removed by police wants the animal's remains after it died at a nearby zoo. Officials at Forest Park Zoo told westernmassnews.com they no longer have the remains of the alligator, named Wally.

