Filipino troops, gunships fight milit...

Filipino troops, gunships fight militants in southern city

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explos... . Government troops frisk a Muslim man at a checkpoint leading to Marawi city three days after Muslim militants lay siege in the city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May 8 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr '17 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr '17 jim 25
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC