Faculty to Tackle Marijuana Policy, V...

Faculty to Tackle Marijuana Policy, Vaping

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

Faculty will vote on whether or not to approve Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana's proposed changes to the student handbook-including clarifying the University's policy on marijuana and switching to gender-neutral language-at Tuesday's faculty meeting. Last November, Massachusetts residents voted to legalize the possession, recreational use, and eventual sale of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Apr 22 Trail of Indian T... 41
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Apr 18 Retribution 13
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC