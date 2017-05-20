Faculty to Tackle Marijuana Policy, Vaping
Faculty will vote on whether or not to approve Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana's proposed changes to the student handbook-including clarifying the University's policy on marijuana and switching to gender-neutral language-at Tuesday's faculty meeting. Last November, Massachusetts residents voted to legalize the possession, recreational use, and eventual sale of marijuana.
