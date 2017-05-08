Emerson students honor Boston with one last stunning 4K timelapse video
Jack Bushell, Jordan Kines, Diego Rosende, and Nick Vigue first made headlines last spring with their stunning 4K helicopter video of the Boston skyline. The four Emerson College juniors followed up with another video featuring serene, birds-eye footage of the Massachusetts coastline last November.
