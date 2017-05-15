Elizabeth Warren Asked To Deliver University Commencement...

Though her main point of being invited to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst was to deliver the spring commencement address, the awful charlatan, Sen. Elizabeth Warren just couldn't help her socialist self from getting off the main points and heading straight for Trump-bashville. While addressing graduates on Friday, Warren began her diatribe by congratulating the students for their achievementbut then she moved on to what she really cared about: Making a name for herself as a 'warrior' for the left in their radical battle against the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.