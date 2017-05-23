Education Charlie Baker still regrets going to Harvard
"I'm sure you're wondering why the governor of Massachusetts was selected to be your commencement speaker," he told the students of the small liberal arts school in upstate New York. In 2014, then-candidate Baker was asked by The Boston Globe what was his greatest regret.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC