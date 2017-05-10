EDITORIAL: No need to play politics with opioid epidemic
Just how far do Massachusetts Democrats want to push the partisan divide? Will politics be an overriding factor, even if it comes at the expense of efforts to eradicate a scourge? The answers to those questions are what families who have experienced the heartache of opioid addiction - as well as every voter in this state - await in the wake of Gov. Charlie Baker's selection to the presidential commission charged with finding answers to this country's ongoing drug-addiction crisis.
