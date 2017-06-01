Democrat Massie enters race for Massachusetts governor
The long-time environmental activist from Somerville told supporters at a campaign kickoff event Tuesday night that he would fight to improve education, protect workers' rights and find solutions for climate change. The Boston Globe reports that Massie told about 200 supporters at the rally that Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has failed to address economic and environmental challenges.
