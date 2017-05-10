Cross Insurance Acquires A.E. Barnes ...

Cross Insurance Acquires A.E. Barnes Insurance Agency in Massachusetts

Cross Insurance, a Bangor, Maine-based subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., is continuing to grow its presence in Massachusetts with the purchase of the A.E. Barnes Insurance Agency of South Weymouth, Mass. Since its founding in 1915 by Albert E. Barnes, the A. E. Barnes Insurance Agency has been a landmark in South Weymouth's Columbian Square.

