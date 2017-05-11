Court upholds new trial for man in 19...

Court upholds new trial for man in 1982 fire that killed 8

The highest court in Massachusetts has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man who spent more than three decades in prison after he was convicted of starting a 1982 fire in Lowell that killed eight people, including five children. A Middlesex Superior Court judge overturned Victor Rosario's murder and arson convictions in 2014.

