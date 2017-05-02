Clemens Bilan/Getty Images Ivanka Trump: The new feminist icon?
Women still smarting from the impact of the glass ceiling last November, meet your new feminist figurehead: Ivanka Trump, the First Daughter and handbag designer, on Tuesday releases a book called "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success." Conceived before her father's campaign for president, the book positions Trump as a champion of women's empowerment and the new face of working motherhood as she aims to "move the narrative away from the outdated and ill-informed caricature of how we look, dress, act, work and view our lives."
