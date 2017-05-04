City has date for new LHS vote

After delaying the selection of a final plan for the new Lowell High School, the city has now laid out a clear path toward a June 13 City Council vote. The timeline, distributed to the council, comes after some members told The Sun last week that it might be wise to postpone the high-school vote until after the election in November, placing the weighty decision in the hands of a potentially reshaped council.

