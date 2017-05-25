Chelsea fire chief and union battle over ballistic vests for firefighters

Chelsea firefighters at an active shooter incident this week wore body armor in what the department's chief believes may have been the first time Massachusetts firefighters used the gear, which is typically worn by police SWAT teams. According to an e-mail provided by Fire Chief Leonard A. Albanese Jr., the president of the union local on May 5 demanded that the vests - capable of withstanding a rifle bullet - be left behind until more training was done and firefighters got a boost in hazard pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.