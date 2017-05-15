Chabot: Tackling $400M in botched tech

23 hrs ago

Gov. Charlie Baker and Treasurer Deb Goldberg are seeking to win back the confidence of beleaguered taxpayers who've shelled out more than $400 million in Bay State tech boondoggles such as the state's botched Health Connector website - as they wrap up the failures of the past. "I've seen the state get burned on a lot of projects, but we've tirelessly reviewed this technology and the potential vendors," said Goldberg, who also wants taxpayers to invest in necessary marijuana tracking software after voters legalized recreational pot sales last year.

