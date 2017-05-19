Carfentanil Making Its Way Throughout...

Carfentanil Making Its Way Throughout New England; No Incidents in Massachusetts Currently

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Revere Journal

The presence of Carfentanil has been detected in three New England States: New Hampshire has reported 3 Carfentanil-related fatal overdoses, Maine reported one Carfentanil-related fatal overdose and Rhode Island detected Carfentanil in a tested drug sample. Massachusetts does not currently have any reported cases, but offers this advisory as Carfentanil provides a significant safety risk to the public, providers, and emergency response personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) 20 hr Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Thu Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May 8 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC