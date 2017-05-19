Carfentanil Making Its Way Throughout New England; No Incidents in Massachusetts Currently

The presence of Carfentanil has been detected in three New England States: New Hampshire has reported 3 Carfentanil-related fatal overdoses, Maine reported one Carfentanil-related fatal overdose and Rhode Island detected Carfentanil in a tested drug sample. Massachusetts does not currently have any reported cases, but offers this advisory as Carfentanil provides a significant safety risk to the public, providers, and emergency response personnel.

