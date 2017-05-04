Burlington man facing child-porn charges

A Burlington man charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Wednesday, according to the District Attorney's Office. Jason Riccio, 33, was previously employed with the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

