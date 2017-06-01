Bridgewater State University's 2017 D...

Bridgewater State University's 2017 Dartmouth and Westport graduates

BRIDGEWATER – Master's degrees and certificates of advanced graduate study were awarded to approximately 450 graduate students - including several from Dartmouth and Westport - at Bridgewater State University's commencement May 11. Rep. Patricia A. Haddad, a 1972 graduate from Somerset and speaker pro tempore of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, delivered the commencement address and received an honorary Doctorate of Public Service in recognition of her 16 years of service to the people of the Fifth Bristol District, consisting of Dighton, Somerset, Swansea and Taunton.

