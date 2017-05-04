Boat tax collection in Mass. seen as lacking

Tax assessors have renewed their call for changes to the way boat excise taxes are collected and fanned out across the Statehouse this week to try and rally support for legislation that they said is a matter of tax fairness. The current method for levying and collecting boat excise taxes, the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers said, is "antiquated, difficult and labor intensive to implement," and the result is that "many cities and towns do not issue boat excise tax bills, losing badly needed revenue for communities" and creating an unfair system.

