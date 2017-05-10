Bill would hike age statewide for pur...

Bill would hike age statewide for purchasing tobacco products to 21

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Public health advocates, former smokers, doctors and teenagers are heading to the Statehouse to push for legislation hiking the age of sale for tobacco products in Massachusetts from 18 to 21. The bill would also add e-cigarettes to the existing smoke-free workplace law and prohibit health care institutions -- including pharmacies -- from selling tobacco products. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said last year he supports banning the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to people under 21. Similar legislation has been put into effect on the local level in nearly 150 cities and towns across Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester and Lowell.

