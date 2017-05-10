Bill would hike age statewide for purchasing tobacco products to 21
Public health advocates, former smokers, doctors and teenagers are heading to the Statehouse to push for legislation hiking the age of sale for tobacco products in Massachusetts from 18 to 21. The bill would also add e-cigarettes to the existing smoke-free workplace law and prohibit health care institutions -- including pharmacies -- from selling tobacco products. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said last year he supports banning the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to people under 21. Similar legislation has been put into effect on the local level in nearly 150 cities and towns across Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester and Lowell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC