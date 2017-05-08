AVANGRID Acquires Major Stake in Massachusetts Off-Shore Wind Project with Vineyard Wind

Avangrid Renewables is acquiring a 50 percent ownership interest in Vineyard Wind, the offshore wind energy developer that is part of the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners portfolio. Avangrid Renewables is a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc. , Iberdrola S.A. , a worldwide leader in the energy industry with significant offshore wind holdings in Europe, owns 81.5% of the outstanding shares of AVANGRID common stock.

