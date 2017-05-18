Antarctica turning green due to global warming
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered rapidly growing banks of mosses on the ice continent's northern peninsula, providing striking evidence of climate change in the coldest and most remote parts of the planet. Amid the warming of the last 50 years, the scientists found two different species of mosses undergoing the equivalent of growth spurts, with mosses that once grew less than a millimetre per year, now growing over 3 millimetres per year on average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|32 min
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC