AG: Shirley board improperly cleared meeting
Selectmen ran afoul of the Open Meeting Law when the chairman had a state police officer clear the room, but did not violate the law when it passed three motions during an agenda topic listed as a discussion, the state Attorney General's office determined in two separate findings. The board violated the law when it improperly closed a portion of its Nov. 1, 2016 meeting to the public, said a May 8 letter from Assistant Attorney General Hanne Rush to town counsel Brian Maser of KP Law.
