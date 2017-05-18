Advocates seek repeal of 'family cap' on Massachusetts welfare benefits

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: BOSTON - Jessica Frazier's second child was a "family cap" baby, meaning that under Massachusetts rules, the single mother from Boston could not receive an increase in welfare benefits to help care for her now 7 month-old son. The rule, established as part of a 1995 welfare reform law, was meant to discourage parents on welfare from conceiving additional children.

