A study on expanding Boston's convention center is finally happening
The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority controls about 30 undeveloped acres in one of the country's hottest real estate markets. Now, the agency is trying to figure out what to do with that prime real estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|16 hr
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC