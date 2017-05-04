5 Charged With Human Trafficking at Massachusetts Brothels
The arrests were made Thursday in a joint operation by the FBI and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office. The brothels were in Boston, Cambridge, North Reading and Quincy.
